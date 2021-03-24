COVID-19

Sun Peaks immunization clinics set for early May

 | March 24, 2021
Credit Unsplash.

Today Interior Health announced a series of immunization clinics in rural communities, with Sun Peaks’ dates set for May 4 to 7, 2021, to be held at the Sun Peaks Centre.

COVID-19 vaccinations will be made by appointment only. Residents can register for their vaccine appointment at community specific clinics by calling 1-877-740-7747 between 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., PDT, seven days a week. Only residents of these communities will be registered for these ‘community specific’ clinics.

Online booking systems links will be provided as soon as they are available.

“There is the possibility that this date may be changed, and we will update the information as soon as possible,” said a separate announcement from the Sun Peaks Health Centre.

SPIN is following up on this story.

Comments

Forecasts looking up for B.C.’s hard-hit tourism industry
 | March 22, 2021

Latest Posts

Forecasts looking up for B.C.’s hard-hit tourism industry
 | March 22, 2021
Nancy Greene Raine to host virtual fundraiser this weekend
 | March 22, 2021
Local glider pilot history dates back to Mt. Tod days
 | March 22, 2021
Spring brings a new municipal budget, next steps coming soon
 | March 22, 2021
shares