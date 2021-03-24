Sun Peaks immunization clinics set for early May

0 shares











Credit Unsplash.

Today Interior Health announced a series of immunization clinics in rural communities, with Sun Peaks’ dates set for May 4 to 7, 2021, to be held at the Sun Peaks Centre.

COVID-19 vaccinations will be made by appointment only. Residents can register for their vaccine appointment at community specific clinics by calling 1-877-740-7747 between 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., PDT, seven days a week. Only residents of these communities will be registered for these ‘community specific’ clinics.

Online booking systems links will be provided as soon as they are available.



“There is the possibility that this date may be changed, and we will update the information as soon as possible,” said a separate announcement from the Sun Peaks Health Centre.

SPIN is following up on this story.