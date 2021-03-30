Sun Peaks Resort to remain open for last winter weekend

0 shares











Sun Peaks Resort plans to keep the mountain open until its intended closing day, April 5, amid a tightening of COVID-19 provincial health orders.

In a statement on March 29, 2021, the province announced restaurants will have to shift to strictly take-out, delivery or accommodate guests on an outdoor patio. Indoor adult fitness classes or activities are prohibited, but gyms and fitness centres can still offer one-on-one personal training and welcome individuals. Travel remains limited to essential travel for reasons such as work or medical care.

Sun Peaks Resort is adapting to this news by updating their health and safety protocols, which will impact the last week of the ski season. The already limited day ticket sales will be further restricted for the closing week. The resort hopes this move discourages non-essential travel, instead making for a safer environment for the local community. The Sun Peaks Grand Hotel will not take any new reservations, although it will honour existing bookings. The Sun Peaks Grand Residences will carry on operations as normal.

Residents of other resort communities won’t get another chance to ride their local mountain this year.

“Rising case levels, variants of concern, increased transmission and an increase in more severe cases are huge concerns,” said Adrian Dix, minister of health in a media release. “B.C. public health officials are making the tough choices now to break the chain and protect our communities.”

The Sun Peaks Whistler Blackcomb reciprocal pass holder program has been suspended for the remainder of the season.

Click here to keep up-to-date with the COVID-19 protocols for Sun Peaks Resort. Independently owned restaurants and businesses in the village have also altered their hours and operations to comply with the new orders.