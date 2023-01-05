Sun Peaks’ top valued homes for 2023 revealed

0 shares











BC Assessment released assessment data for properties across B.C. on Jan. 3, including a list of the top-valued homes in Sun Peaks.

Numbers from the provincial Crown corporation show value changes from July 1, 2021, to July 1, 2022. Municipalities use this data to determine property taxes for individual properties.

In Sun Peaks, the average assessed value of a single-family home rose by 44 per cent. While the average assessed property value is around $1.6 million, the 10 homes with the highest assessed values on the mountain rank far beyond that.

1. 4137 Douglas Court — $5,206,000

4137 Douglas Court in Sun Peaks. Photo Google Maps.

The Sun Peaks property with the highest taxable value was 4137 Douglas Crt., assessed at around $5.2 million. In Kamloops, the highest assessed property was only valued at around $3 million.

Described by Pricey Pads as having “best lot on the mountain” appeal, this property boasts natural rock, panoramic views and heated patios.

2. 4121 Sundance Drive — $5,067,000

4121 Sundance Drive. Photo Google Maps.

According to Sotheby’s International Realty, this $5 million luxury ski home comes with three fireplaces, a slope-side hot tub and a heated patio.

3. 4117 Sundance Drive — $4,900,000

4117 Sundance Drive. Photo Google Maps.

This family home sold for $2.4 million in 2012, meaning its value could have doubled in a decade. Now valued at just under $5 million, the Sundance Drive property has a “timber frame great room with vaulted ceiling, massive rock-faced ﬁreplace and ﬂoor-to-ceiling windows,” according to Exclusive Homes Canada.

4. 4141 Douglas Court — $4,828,000

4141 Douglas Court. Photo Google Maps.

This five-bedroom, four-bathroom property was the mountain’s highest-valued home in 2021 and regularly ranks in the top spots for BC Assessment data from year to year.

5. 4250 Bella Vista Drive — $4,554,000

4250 Bella Vista Drive. Photo Google Maps.

With four bedrooms, five bathrooms and an impressive wooden facade, it’s no wonder this $4.5 million property ranks among the top-valued homes in Sun Peaks.

6. 4127 Sundance Drive — $4,150,000

4127 Sundance Drive. Photo Google Maps.

Sold for around $2.2 million in 2010, this over 4,000-square-foot property is one of five Sundance Drive homes that made the 2023 top-valued list.

7. 4119 Sundance Drive — $3,945,000

4119 Sundance Drive. Photo Google Maps.

This four-bedroom, five-bathroom property was listed for sale for nearly $3.4 million in December 2022, coming in just under its $3.9 million assessed value.

According to Remax Alpine Resort Realty, the home “radiates warmth and intimacy” and comes with “soaring windows, radiant in-floor heat … [a] oversized double car garage and [a] beautiful sundeck directly off the kitchen.”

8. 5345 Lookout Ridge Drive — $3,897,000

Built in 2013, this property on Lookout Ridge Drive is a bit mysterious — no photos of the home are available online. According to Zillow, the property has six bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, as well as an attached garage.

9. 4133 Douglas Court — $3,872,000

4133 Douglas Court. Photo Google Maps.

A 2019 social media post from Sotheby’s International Realty says this log home has “exceptional access to mountain recreation … peaceful privacy, panoramic views and abundant sunshine and light.”

10. 4257 Bella Vista Drive — $3,815,000

This Bella Vista Drive property with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms also ranked tenth in 2021.