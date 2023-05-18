MLA town hall touches on schools, daycares and other facilities

Sun Peaks residents voiced interest in seeing movement on education facilities, daycare centres, co-working spaces and the Olympic bid from their Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA).
Five community members met with Peter Milobar, MLA for Kamloops-North Tompson and Todd Stone, MLA for Kamloops-South Thomspon for a town hall at Sun Peaks Centre, May 16.
One of the town hall participants, Gary Boddington spoke to SPIN after the event, and said much of what was discussed needs to be solved at the community level.
“I think a lot of the issues that are being raised are kind of known issues that we have to resolve as a community,” he said. “It’d be great to get more support from [MLAs] if we can, but the reality is, we know daycares are an issue, schools are an issue. How do we resolve them?”
Residents addressed the issues of childcare, noting the community only has a single, privately-run daycare. While there are plans for a community childcare centre to be completed in September, the number of children who can go is contingent on staffing. Community members also spoke about the need for a brick-and-mortar school in Sun Peaks, as students are currently taking classes in portables throughout the village.
Milobar acknowledged the long-time need for a K-12 education facility, with a full-sized gym and library, but noted school districts prioritize education facilities based on population size. While Sun Peaks has the fastest-growing population in the province, according to the 2021 census, there are currently 240 youth from ages five to 19 in Sun Peaks
Milobar and Todd suggested residents produce a grassroots petition and advocate for the community at meetings held by School District 73.
The projected cost of a school in Sun Peaks is $60 million, according to the capital advocacy booklet provided by SD73, even though the land for a school in Sun Peaks does not need to be purchased.
Boddington also inquired about representation regarding the Indigenous-led Olympic Bid for Sun Peaks, but Milobar said that was not supported by the provincial government.
The provincial government is not open to hosting the Olympics, Milobar explained. In October 2022, Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, released a statement announcing B.C.’s government would not pursue an Olympic bid.
“There’s probably a split opinion in the community on whether the Olympics should come to town, but I was curious about that decision,” Boddington explained.
Boddington also raised the idea of co-working space for remote workers, and while he said the space was “subordinate to daycare and schooling,” it is part of a growing need in the community.
“If there are more people working here and increasingly more digital nomads, what are we going to do about it?”
Anyone interested in getting in contact with Milobar and Stone can do so through B.C.’s legislative assembly website.
