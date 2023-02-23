Amateur artists get crafty at new monthly event

A new series of monthly Paint & Sip evenings was off to a great start last month. Fully booked, the inaugural event was presented by local artist and business owner Amie Easton.
It was a team effort in collaboration with ArtZone, JuggerBean Tattoo Parlour and Morrisey’s Public House, Easton told SPIN.
Easton, who owns JuggerBean, studied 3D modelling and animation as a student in Vancouver. She is brimming with ideas for artsy events to host in Sun Peaks this spring, including painting, scavenger hunts and themed flash tattoo days.
“We are hopeful to start offering more than just painting classes, but this will be dependent on supplies, artist location [and more],” she said.
For now, Easton is moving forward with plans for upcoming February and March Paint & Sip events.
“Our main goal is to have a different artist host the class each time and really get artists involved in art,” she explained. “It is a great way to teach an artist to host a class — we encourage everyone in all stages of their art career who is interested to reach out.”
Nikki Ruddell came up from Whitecroft for the January Paint & Sip, attracted by announcements on Easton’s social media.
“I went into this event with zero knowledge of the mechanics behind painting,” she admitted, “Throughout the night with the help of [Easton] and ArtZone I learned how to properly use highlights, blend paints, create depth and so much more.”
Her initial motivations were to meet new people and support local activities.
“I spend most of my time in Sun Peaks working, skiing and eating good food,” she said. “The overall experience was great. The organizers of the event made sure that everyone was comfortable and confident in their pieces of art. I never felt pressured or that I had to be good at art to enjoy myself.”
Although initially intimidated by the idea of going alone, Ruddell, who is a JuggerBean client, was impressed by the warm and welcoming atmosphere.
“The only person I knew was [Easton] as she is my tattoo artist. It seems scary to do something like that by yourself but the other people at my table were kind and easy to talk to.”
Each event will be tailored to the field of expertise of various artists and geared toward different audiences.
“We want this to be accessible to all ages so we encourage other venues to come forward who may be interested,” Easton told SPIN. “Every venue will be able to offer a different experience.”
A new partnership with Kamloops Art Party is helping to broaden future events to include wine glass painting and wood burning. Easton is hopeful the series will be well received by the Sun Peaks community so she can continue to offer innovative events into the off-seasons.
The next interactive painting class will be Galaxy Night Acrylic at Morrisey’s Public House on Feb 22. More information about upcoming schedules is available on the JuggerBean website or by contacting Easton directly at [email protected]
Help us bring you more local news
SPIN has been able to serve Sun Peaks as its sole news source for over 20 years thanks to the overwhelming support of our community. Join over 126 of your neighbours and become a monthly or yearly member so that we can continue to regularly publish the digital newsletters and stories our readers rely on.